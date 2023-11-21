Professor Rounaq Jahan gets Rotary SEED Award

Professor Rounaq Jahan was honoured with the prestigious "Rotary SEED Award 2022" in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the fields of Education, Health, Gender and Development. The Rotary SEED Award, introduced in 1995, is an annual accolade presented to a living citizen of Bangladesh for their remarkable and innovative contributions to science, education, and economic development, symbolized by the acronym 'SEED.' The award comprises a gold medal, a Tk 2 lakh cheque, and a citation.

Prof. Rounaq Jahan is a Bangladeshi political scientist, feminist leader, author, and former faculty member of the University of Dhaka. She served as Bangladesh's representative to the 32nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1977.

The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Dhaka Foundation conferred this honour upon the renowned political scientist during the Installation Ceremony for the newly elected Board Members of the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Dhaka at a city hotel recently.

The event featured the Honourable Minister of Planning of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Abdul Mannan MP, as the Chief Guest, while Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam served as the Guest of Honour, and Md. Ashrafuzzaman Nannu, District Governor of Rotary District 3281 Bangladesh as the Special Guest.