Prof Badruzzaman elected as Fellow of Bangladesh Academy of Science

Professor Dr A B M Badruzzaman, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), has been elected a Fellow of the Bangladesh Academy of Science.

The announcement came during the Academy's 16th Council Meeting on 18 May.

The honour recognises Dr Badruzzaman's notable contributions to engineering and environmental science, both in Bangladesh and internationally. A civil engineering professor at BUET, he completed his PhD in Environmental Engineering at the University of Virginia in 1992.

His research spans arsenic contamination, water quality modelling, and waste management. He received the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Award in 2012 and the ITEX Gold Medal in 2019 for his work.

With over 6,000 citations and an H-index of 31, Dr Badruzzaman has published widely and mentored numerous young researchers. He has also lectured at institutions including MIT and the University of Texas at Austin.