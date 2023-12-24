Prize giving ceremony for the Montrex Cricket Trivia Challenge held

The Daily Star, in collaboration with Time Zone, successfully organised the Montrex Cricket Trivia Challenge's prize-giving ceremony on December 19, 2023, at the Toufiqur Rahman Hall at The Daily Star Centre.

The campaign started on the 4th of October and ran till the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup. More than 4000 cricket fanatics participated in the campaign to showcase their knowledge about the world of cricket. A total of 55 winners, comprising 48 daily winners and 7 grand winners, were selected from the campaign.

Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Business Officer of The Daily Star; Rifat Ahmed, Head of Digital Marketing at Kallol Group of Industries; along with the Brand Manager at Kallol Group of Industries, S. M. Maruf Ahmed, jointly handed over the prizes to the winners.