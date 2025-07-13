Prime Bank and IBA jointly launch Entrepreneurship & Business Development Certification Course

Prime Bank and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, are going to jointly launch an Entrepreneurship & Business Development Certification Course targeting entrepreneurs across the country.

A ceremony marking the agreement signing took place on Sunday (July 13) at the IBA, University of Dhaka campus.

The programme aims to provide entrepreneurs with essential business knowledge and leadership skills to help them build sustainable enterprises.

Over the course of eight weeks, participants will be trained in financial management, marketing strategies, business model development, and digital transformation.

The programme will feature expert-led sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions to enhance decision-making capabilities and foster an entrepreneurial mindset. The programme will be publicly offered for all where participants will be selected through a process.

At the event, M. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC; Professor Shakil Huda, Director (Acting); Professor Md. Ridhwanul Haq, PhD, Coordinator of the Management Development Program, IBA; Profess Sheikh Morshed Jahan; Dr. Md. Mohiuddin, Professor, IBA; Dr. Sutapa Bhattacharjee, Professor, IBA; Dr. Rezwanul Haque Khan, Professor, IBA and Dr. Khaled Mahmud, Professor, IBA were present.

This collaboration underscores Prime Bank's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth in Bangladesh, while IBA continues to enhance leadership and business development skills within the entrepreneurial community.

