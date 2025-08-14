Presidency University welcomes new students with 'Freshers' Reception 2025'

The Business Department at Presidency University has held a vibrant reception to welcome its new students.

The event, organised by the department's Business Club, BizBox, took place at the Elite Convention Center with a significant turnout from students, faculty, and guests.

The reception started at 11:00 AM with a dance performance, followed by a traditional floral welcome for the newly admitted students.

The event was attended by several notable figures from the university, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, Principal Advisor Professor Dr. Md. Anwarul Kabir, and Registrar Md. Sakir Hossain. Also present were Professor Abul Kalam, the Dean of the School of Business, and Professor Dr. Md. Julfikar Ali, the Chairman of the Business Department. Jahid Hasan, Deputy Director & Head of the Office of Admissions and Public Relations, and Assistant Professor & Business Club Advisor Nazia Akter Rashmi were also among the attendees, alongside other faculty and administrative staff.

The new students heard from several speakers who offered words of motivation. The speakers included Principal Advisor Prof. Dr. Md. Anwarul Kabir, Registrar Md. Sakir Hossain, Dean Professor Abul Kalam, and Chairman Professor Dr. Md. Julfikar Ali.

A key part of the programme was a career session led by Retired Major AKM Habibul Haque, Head of Corporate Affairs at Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, who provided guidance to the students as they begin their university careers.

The event also featured a cultural programme with dance and musical performances. An alumnus, Rajon, performed a live concert which was well-received by the audience.

The 'Freshers' Reception 2025' concluded with a vote of thanks, marking the end of the day's celebrations for the newest members of the Presidency University community.