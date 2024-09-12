PRAN-RFL and LafargeHolcim sign MoU for sustainable waste management

PRAN-RFL group, the country's leading business conglomerate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) to foster a sustainable future through efficient and sustainable waste management of non-reusable materials.

Uzma Chowdhury, Corporate Finance Director at PRAN-RFL Group and Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of PRAN-RFL group in Badda, Dhaka on Wednesday.

Under the MoU, non-biodegradable and non-recyclable waste from PRAN-RFL group's food products will be managed sustainably at Lafargeholcim's Chhatak plant in Sunamganj. This initiative will prevent environment pollution which shall play an important role in building a better tomorrow for the generations to come.

Uzma Chowdhury said, "PRAN-RFL gives utmost priority on protecting the environment in every aspect of our production and consumption. This is why, we emphasis proper waste management. We operate three recycling plants with the capacity of recycling 40,000 tons of waste annually."

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury said, "LafargeHolcim had been working for a zero waste future though its Geocycle wing. Our Chhatak plant is the only integrated cement plant in Bangladesh that produces clinker. This enables us to manage different kind of waste sustainably. Through this wing, we are already supporting several organizations and city corporations and helping them to manage their waste sustainably."

From PRAN-RFL Group Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing), Nurul Afser, Head of Corporate Brand, Touhiduzzaman, Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) and from LafargeHolcim Thuhidul Islam, Head of Communications, CSR and Sustainability, Nur-E-Tamrin Chowdhury, Deputy Manager Geocycle, Ariful Haque, Deputy Manager Geocycle were present along with other high officials from both the organizations during the signing.