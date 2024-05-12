Press Releases
Plan International celebrates 30yrs of journey in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected

Plan International celebrated its 30 years of journey in Bangladesh today.

On the occasion, a daylong programme was organised at Begum Rokeya Auditorium of RDRS in Rangpur.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Zakir Hossain inaugurated the programme as chief guest. Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International Bangladesh, was present as a special guest.

Plan International has been working on various fields -- including child rights, youth development and climate change -- in 26 districts in the country, said Kabita Bose.

Dignitaries from different sectors, and journalists and socio-cultural personalities were present at the programme.

push notification