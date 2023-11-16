Plan International Bangladesh's CEMB project reaches to its conclusion

According to statistics, the CEMB project has prevented an impressive 96.74% of child marriages in four upazilas of Jhalakathi district and three upazilas of Bhola district. The project's success is clear, but there is a cloud of uncertainty as it is set to conclude in December this year.

During its tenure, the CEMB project undertook a wide range of activities to combat child marriage, working in collaboration with local administrations across 41 districts in Bangladesh, including all upazilas of Jhalakathi and three upazilas of Bhola. The project partnered with organizations such as RDF, Shushilan, Rupantor, YPSA, NDP, RDRS, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, FIVDB, and Greenhill to reach its goals.

The project's achievements were showcased during the National Sharing Event-2023. The senior project manager of Plan International Bangladesh, Tirtha Sarathi Sikder, highlighted the remarkable impact of the project. Over 140,998 adolescents in Jhalokathi and Bhola are now educated about sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, and child protection. They have become active representative against child marriage.

Moreover, the CEMB project has actively engaged 129,000 parents through the efforts of 1,032 champion parents in Jhalkathi and Bhola. It empowered 3,092 adolescents to become self-reliant through economic development training and financial assistance. Another 108 adolescent girls found employment through technical training sessions. Additionally, 3,200 families received financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project played a vital role in promoting gender equality and positive values through celebrating the birth of 1,390 girl children. It trained 4,032 civil society organizations and media workers across 41 districts, spreading awareness about Gender Equality, Child Protection, and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2017 through various programs.

Yet, even amidst these successes, the project encountered challenges. Budget constraints and family restrictions on adolescents were noted as obstacles. Issues like marriage registration through notaries public and non-compulsory marriage registration in different communities posed significant challenges.

To continue the progress made by the CEMB project, it is crucial to raise awareness among various communities in Bangladesh and implement long-term projects. These endeavours are essential to achieving the goal of eliminating child marriage.

Speaking as the chief guest, Planning Minister M.A. Mannan acknowledged the government's efforts to combat child marriage. He emphasized the need to eradicate poverty, create a modern state founded on knowledge and science, and ensure that all girls and women are valued and empowered.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Lilly Nicholls, highlighted the importance of connecting adolescents to different networks. She recognized the challenge of implementing the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017, and called for continued efforts to stop child marriage in Bangladesh.

The Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, Kabita Bose, urged further support for the Child Marriage Prevention Committee (CMPC) and the implementation of the National Plan of Action (NPA). She stressed the importance of creating safe access to digital platforms to prevent child marriage and empower adolescents.

In her speech, Nishath Sultana, Director of Policy, Advocacy, Influence, and Campaign of Plan International Bangladesh, expressed gratitude to the supporting institutions and organizations that made the CEMB project possible. She emphasized the project's significance in advancing the government's efforts to prevent child marriage in Bangladesh.

As the CEMB project reaches its conclusion, it leaves behind a legacy of transformed lives, empowered girls, and communities dedicated to ending child marriage.