Peyala Café enthralls Argentine envoy Marcelo Cesa with his country's flavours

Peyala's "global bites" campaign series with Argentinian flavours received the stamp of approval of the footballing nation's ambassador.

Peyala Café welcomed the Argentinian Ambassador Marcelo Carlos Cesa to the first edition of its Global Bites series, celebrating Argentinian flavours.

The event highlighted the brand's innovative concepts of Chimichurri Cheeseburgers, Churrasco Chicken Wraps and Bowls, Leo's Pulled Chicken, named after Messi, and Coconut Dulce de Leche Cake.

Marcelo Cesa, alongside his team, visited Peyala's flagship outlet on Kemal Ataturk Avenue and enjoyed their take on Argentinian cuisine.

The ambassador said, "It is truly special to savour the authentic flavours of our homeland here at Peyala."

The Argentinian edition of Global Bites is available at all Peyala stores till June 12.