Paara Utshab 2024 - a vibrant street festival unfold in Baridhara.

Baridhara, Dhaka witnessed the unique Paara Utshab 2024 on January 26th, uniting communities with 40 diverse stalls, entertainment, and a vibrant mix of traditional activities. Dr. Rehnuma Karim's brainchild, supported by Honorable Mayor Mr. Atiqul Islam and Gulshan Society, shifted to a new location in collaboration with Baridhara Society and DNCC. Returning for the third time since 2019, Para Utshab, founded by Dr. Rehnuma Karim, Founder and President of Heroes for All, aimed to bridge communities and strengthen bonds. Supported by Honorable Mayor Mr. Atiqul Islam and Gulshan Society, this year's edition collaborated with Baridhara Society and DNCC, with BTI as the major corporate partner promoting neighborhood connections.

The event was inaugurated by the Honorable Mayor, Her Excellency Ms. Sarah Cooke, the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; His Excellency Shri Pranay Kumar Verma, High Commissioner of India ; His Excellency Ambassador Leo Tito L. Ausan, Jr, Ambassador of Philippines to Bangaldesh; His Excellency Haji Haris bin Othman, The High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Bangladesh. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid , MP and the Head of American International School in Dhaka Mr. John Smithies also was a part of the Inauguration. The Presidents of both co-organizers of Paara Uthshab Dr. Rehnuma Karim from heroes for All and Mr. Feroz Hassan , of Baridhara Society respectively conducted and gave the thank you note. Following the inauguration, Sarah along with other esteemed foreign dignitaries got to enjoy singing traditional Bangla folk songs with the mayor and playing Bangladeshi Traditional musical instrument –the Dhol.

The event concluded with a spectacular performance by students from Dhaka Collegiate School and a fusion collaboration with a young Nigerian expat. The Raffle draw winners were announced, and a talent show featuring neighborhood children and students from Springdale school enthralled the audience.