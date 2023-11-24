Orix Fabric Care and Walton Signed MOU for strategic business alliance

In a strategic collaboration, Orix, a US-based Skincare, Cosmetics & homecare company and Walton, a leading electronics brand in Bangladesh, have joined forces to enhance their brand promotional activities and introduce consumers to an innovative laundry cleaning experience. The partnership was formalized on Thursday, November 23, 2023, with an official agreement signed at the corporate office of Remark HB Limited in Gulshan, Dhaka. The agreement was executed by Khondoker Md. Mominul Huq, Business Head, Home & Personal Care, Remark HB Limited, and Mostafa Kamal, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Walton Home Appliances, with the presence of senior officers from both organizations.

Remark HB Limited, affiliated with Remark LLC USA, has introduced various fabric care products named 'Orix' to the Bangladeshi market, aiming to simplify consumers' lives. The company has made substantial investments in the country, showcasing its commitment to the local market. The Orix brand boasts cutting-edge technology and offers feature-rich variants, including Crystal Wash, Winter Wash, and Perfect Plus Detergent. Excitingly, the brand is gearing up to unveil a new liquid detergent named 'Orix Pure Clean,' anticipated to revolutionize fabric care in Bangladesh, according to industry experts.

Orix has also pioneered Bangladesh's first domestically produced fabric shampoo, incorporating advanced technology. The product has quickly gained significant popularity in the market, reflecting the brand's dedication to innovation in the laundry care sector.

According to the agreement, Orix will supply liquid detergent to Walton Home Appliances, and Walton will provide it for free to consumers upon the purchase of Walton washing machines. Orix will leverage these washing machines for promotional activities, having the liberty to use Walton's branding elements in various promotional channels, including packaging, leaflets, campaigns, and advertisements. Orix will furthermore have the opportunity to set up promotional booths at Walton's Plazas and outlets across the country.

Khondoker Md. Mominul Huq, expressing optimism, stated that the partnership with Walton would yield fruitful results due to the active participation of Bangladesh's leading electronics brand. He emphasized Orix's commitment to providing surprises in fabric care for Bangladeshi consumers, anticipating an enhanced laundry cleaning experience through the collaboration with Walton washing machines.

Mostafa Kamal, CBO at Walton Home Appliances, echoed the sentiment, affirming that Orix's fabric care solutions align seamlessly with Walton's commitment to constant innovation. He expressed confidence that the initiative would bring a new dimension to how consumers perceive laundry cleaning.

Walton, with almost four decades of presence in the country's electronics market, has not only provided world-class services but has also significantly contributed to earning foreign exchange through product exports.