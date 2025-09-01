Old Faujians Association Dhaka Chapter announces new committee

The Old Faujians Association (OFA) Dhaka Chapter has installed its new executive committee for 2025–27.

Reyad Hasnain (36) was elected president and Rajib Raihan (B39) general secretary.

The installation ceremony, held in Dhaka on August 30, was attended by past presidents, leaders of other ex-cadet associations including MECA, ROCA, OCAS, BEXCA and AJEC, as well as the Director of Cadet Colleges.

The event highlighted camaraderie among former cadets and a commitment to strengthening the association's activities.