Nusrat Imrose Tisha appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Harpic Bangladesh

For over four decades, Harpic has maintained its position as the foremost leader in the Toilet Care Category in Bangladesh. Renowned actress, Nusrat Imrose Tisha has recently been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for this leading household brand. In her role, she will serve as a goodwill ambassador, spearheading initiatives to promote toilet hygiene awareness and foster business growth in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony, held at the Gulshan-1 headquarters of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC, marked the official agreement between Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Harpic. Among the attendees were Vishal Gupta, Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser, Sabrin Maruf Tinni, Marketing Manager, Tabasser Ahmed, Senior Brand Manager, and Md Rakib Uddin, External Affairs Manager, alongside Harpic Brand Ambassador Nusrat Imrose Tisha and senior officials from Reckitt.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Nusrat Imrose Tisha stated, "Harpic has been an integral part of our household's hygiene regimen since my childhood. Joining the Harpic family as their brand ambassador fills me with immense joy. I am confident that our collaboration will not only enhance Harpic's business but also contribute to the betterment of society through its various social development initiatives."

Sabrin Maruf Tinni, Reckitt's Marketing Manager, remarked, "Harpic has earned a stellar reputation in Bangladesh, and we are thrilled to have Tisha on board. Her appointment marks a significant milestone as the first Bangladeshi ambassador for Harpic and the first female media personality to represent the brand."

Harpic, introduced by Reckitt and Sons (now Reckitt) in 1932 in the United Kingdom, has expanded its presence across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and America. It has consistently held the top position as Bangladesh's preferred toilet cleaner since 1978 and aspires to uphold that spot with consistent effort and superior customer experience.