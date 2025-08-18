NSUSN signs MoU with Community Bank to support early-stage entrepreneurs

North South University Startups Next (NSUSN) and Community Bank Bangladesh PLC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support early-stage entrepreneurs. The signing took place at North South University.

The partnership aims to provide banking support, financial literacy, funding opportunities and ecosystem support for startups in Bangladesh.

The agreement was signed by Kimiwa Saddat, managing director (current charge) of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, and Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of North South University.

Senior officials from both organisations, including Samuel Mursalin, director (in-charge) of NSUSN, attended the ceremony.

As part of the collaboration, Community Bank will provide training and workshops for NSUSN ventures on financial topics including letters of credit, international business operations and loan application processes. The bank will also explore preferential services and potential funding for NSUSN's incubation programmes.

Kimiwa Saddat said, "Community Bank is delighted to partner with NSUSN to support young entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of Bangladesh's economy. By equipping them with financial knowledge and resources, we aim to strengthen their journey toward sustainable growth."

Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said, "This collaboration between Startups Next and Community Bank adds a crucial financial dimension to our support system, enabling startups to scale confidently and contribute to the national economy."

The two organisations said the MoU reflects a shared vision of building a vibrant startup ecosystem, bridging academia, industry and finance through joint initiatives such as seminars and mentorship programmes.