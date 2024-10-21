NSU Signs MoU with 12 Universities at 2024 Hubei-South Asia University Presidents Forum

North South University (NSU) has proudly entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 12 distinguished universities as part of the 2024 Forum of University Presidents from Hubei (China) and South Asia, held on October 17. This initiative, known as the Yichang Initiative, marks a significant milestone in fostering academic and research collaborations between universities in Hubei and South Asia.

The MoU, signed with institutions including Mid-West University, Sabaragamuwa University of Sri Lanka, Nepalese Army Institute of Health Sciences, China Three Gorges University, Hebei University, Yangtze University, State Conservatory of Uzbekistan, Hebei Normal University, Wuhan Conservatory of Music, Huanggang Normal University, Wuhan University of Science and Technology, and Hubei University of Education, aims to promote mutual development in education, scientific research, and talent cultivation.

Representing NSU, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, signed the MoU. He emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "This MoU opens a new chapter in North South University's ongoing commitment to international partnerships. Through the Yichang Initiative, we aim to share resources, foster innovation, and create global opportunities for our students and faculty. This partnership strengthens our ability to nurture high-level talent and advance scientific research."

The Yichang Initiative seeks to broaden institutional networks, enhance digital integration in education, promote university-enterprise collaborations, and initiate new exchange programs. As a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, this effort is designed to create strategic alliances that benefit both Hubei and South Asian universities, focusing on resource sharing, talent development, and scientific innovation.

NSU is also committed to launching the "Summer Camp for the Alliance of Universities of Hubei (China) and South Asia," which will provide a platform for students and faculty to immerse themselves in Hubei's rich academic and cultural landscape. This collaboration reflects NSU's dedication to fostering global academic partnerships and expanding educational horizons for its community.

On the same occasion, NSU signed a separate MoU with China Three Gorges University to exchange students, faculty, research, and academic knowledge.

These partnerships highlight NSU's pivotal role in driving academic and research collaboration across borders, enabling its faculty and students to engage with global opportunities and innovations.