NSU Department of Architecture signs MoUs with ARCHICONNECT and Friendship

North South University's (NSU) Department of Architecture signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with ARCHICONNECT and Friendship to strengthen collaboration in education, cultural preservation, and professional development.

The ceremony was attended by NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury and led by Ar. Shahriar Iqbal Raj, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Architecture.

The MoUs were signed by Ar. Jalal Ahmed, FIAB, FKIA, Founder and CEO of ARCHICONNECT, and Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet, Senior Director, Cultural Preservation at Friendship.

The agreement with ARCHICONNECT focuses on skill development, industry–academic engagement, student exposure, and professional growth. From ARCHICONNECT, Mr. Zaheen Anwar Ahmed, Ms. Faabbeha Naawar Chowdhury, and Ar. Sadia Azmee Parisa attended.

The second MoU with Friendship Cultural Preservation (FCP) aims to promote cultural heritage, sustainable research, academic enrichment, and community engagement. Friendship representatives included Ms. Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet, Ms. Tanjina Sharmin, Mr. Mahbubur Rahman Ujjal, Mr. Suman Ghosh, and Mr. Syed Abu Sinjan Saadat.

Professor Hannan Chowdhury highlighted NSU's contributions toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly through its emphasis on quality education and student-led initiatives. He said such efforts were instrumental in creating a sustainable and equitable future. The Vice-Chancellor also commended NSU alumni, praising their achievements and engagement across industries. He announced a job opportunity for students and alumni, providing direct access to global innovation ecosystems and career pathways.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of structured knowledge sharing and mentorship for young professionals. "These types of partnerships are mutually beneficial," he noted. "I look forward to seeing continued progress from this vibrant academic and entrepreneurial community." He also expressed his appreciation to both collaborating organizations and extended special thanks to Ar. Shahriar Iqbal Raj for organizing the program.

Other attendees included Dr. Cynthia McKinney, Director of External Affairs; Ar. AKM Saleh Ahmed Anik, Lecturer; and Rehnuma Tabassum, Junior Lecturer of the Department of Architecture.

NSU reaffirmed its dedication to empowering youth, supporting innovation, and strengthening global partnerships to promote sustainable development.