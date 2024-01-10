NOVOAIR celebrates its 11th anniversary

Country's leading private airline NOVOAIR has successfully completed its 11 years of operation. NOVOAIR is celebrating 11th anniversary through various programs on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the 11th anniversary, Mr. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR, acknowledged the concerned authorities, business associates, and esteemed passengers for being with NOVOAIR for 11 years journey. In his words " We give equal importance to these two main mantras, safety and service. Our journey began with the promise of providing world-class service. Ensuring on-time flight operations and safe travel is the highest priority of our business philosophy. "

He added, "NOVOAIR has served more than 6 million passengers by operating more than 100 thousand flights in 11 years by overcoming various challenges and adversities and has established as a trustworthy, reliable, and trusted airline. Entering the New Year, we promise to ensuring enhanced passenger service through the expansion of domestic and international destinations in line with the needs of our esteemed passengers, and the addition of more aircraft to the fleet. NOVOAIR always strives to improve the quality of passenger service by adding new services."

NOVOAIR is currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi, and international routes to Kolkata.

NOVOAIR started the 1st flight on January 9, 2013, from Dhaka to Chattogram route. As the country's first airline to offer special services to passengers, frequent flyer program "SMILES", NOVOAIR-EBL co-branded prepaid MasterCard, a mobile app for easy ticket purchase and web check-in to make the check-in process hassle-free, NOVOAIR-MTB co-branded credit Activates the card service.

NOVOAIR was awarded Best Domestic Airlines in 2014, Best Domestic Airlines in 2019, and Best Ontime Performance Airlines in 2022 and 2023 by the fortnightly travel magazine The Bangladesh Monitor.