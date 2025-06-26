Says speakers at Global Resource Hub on Deafblindness

Persons with disabilities must no longer remain on the margins but be placed at the centre of state actions and policymaking, said Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services yesterday.

"Empowerment can no longer be limited to women alone. It is time to ensure the empowerment of persons with disabilities as well," he said while addressing the inauguration of the Global Deafblindness Resource Hub and presentation of a home based education model at the Swid Bangladesh auditorium.

Speaking as chief guest, he emphasised that participation of persons with disabilities in state activities must be guaranteed. "They must not remain at the periphery. Permanent arrangements must be made to secure their rights. We need not just social service offices, but a dedicated department for persons with disabilities."

The event was jointly organised by the Centre for Disability in Development (CDD) and Sense International as part of the global deafblind awareness week, under the theme 'Cultivating leadership: together we grow'.

In a separate session, Prof. Robiul Kabir Chowdhury, additional chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), said, "No country can truly develop if any section of society is left behind." He stressed the importance of inclusive education and the need for committed, well-trained teachers.

Sazzd Kabir, head of the National Resource Centre on Deafblindness (NRCDB), explained the hub's significance in expanding access and support for persons with deafblindness.

CDD Executive Director A.H.M. Noman Khan said, "For two decades, we have worked with people who face extreme physical limitations. Supporting them is both a responsibility and a privilege." He added that Global Deafblindness Resource Hubs have now been launched in eight countries with the support of Sense International.

The panel discussion featured testimonies from persons with deafblindness and their caregivers.