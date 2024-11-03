NGOs urged to strengthen vigilance against money laundering

Bangladesh's NGO sector is at high risk from growing threats of money laundering, according to insights shared at a workshop today.

With foreign aid often directed toward communities in need, NGOs are increasingly at risk of exploitation by groups seeking to misuse financial channels for criminal activities.

The workshop held at a Barishal hotel emphasised that NGOs must adopt rigorous verification and reporting measures to prevent funds from being diverted, particularly given the strategic vulnerabilities in developing regions.

Organised by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in partnership with ActionAid Bangladesh, Concern Worldwide, and Plan International Bangladesh, the event brought together senior officials from local and international NGOs.

Through six specialized sessions, the workshop highlighted the importance of following the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and other guidelines to safeguard the sector.

Md Mostaqur Rahman, director of BFIU, inaugurated the workshop as chief guest.

Held at a city hotel, the workshop's opening ceremony was presided over by Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh. Other guests included Md Anwar Hossain, director of the NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB), Azahar Ali, assistant country director of Concern Worldwide, and Mamun Ur Rashid, risk & compliance Advisor at Plan International Bangladesh.

Md Rafiqul Islam of ActionAid Bangladesh delivered the welcome address.