Nestlé CEREGROW sets sail to Sri Lanka 

Export operations of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC marks a bold step into new markets!

Nestlé Bangladesh PLC has announced its export operations to Sri Lanka, introducing the home-grown Nestlé CEREGROW, a nutritious junior cereal with milk, produced in Nestlé Bangladesh's only factory located in Sreepur, Gazipur.

This significant milestone was celebrated at an inaugural event graced by Dharmapala Weerakkody, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, who emphasized the strong alliance between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in fostering regional trade and enhancing livelihoods.

Deepal Abeywickrema, Chairman & Managing Director of Nestlé Bangladesh PLC, said, "Nestlé Bangladesh PLC proudly upholds the legacy of over 155 years of the Nestlé Group by delivering top-quality products to consumers while seizing every opportunity for international expansion." Abeywickrema confidently added, "We are actively exploring additional opportunities to expand our product exports."

During the inaugural event, Najith Meewanage, the President of the Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SLBCCI), presented alongside Nestlé officials.

With a legacy spanning over 155 years and a global footprint in more than 180 countries, Nestlé continues to lead the food and beverage industry, committed to enhancing the nutritional landscape of Bangladesh for over 31 years.