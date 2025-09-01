National conference opens in Dhaka with call for inclusive social protection

Bangladesh has launched the three-day National Conference on Social Protection 2025, under the theme "A Journey Towards an Equitable Society", at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC).

The conference, organised by the Cabinet Division with technical support from UNDP Bangladesh's Social Security Policy Support (SSPS) Programme and funding from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), comes as the country prepares to design a new framework for social protection beyond the National Social Security Strategy (2015–2026).

Senior policymakers, development partners, academics and civil society leaders are attending to discuss inclusive allowances, labour and livelihood programmes, food security, climate resilience and gender-responsive strategies.

Mohammad Khaled Hasan, Additional Secretary, presented the keynote paper, highlighting the need for rights-based policies.

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, Adviser to the Ministry of Planning and Chief Guest, said, "This is the time to act. Social protection is not only an economic imperative; it is a moral responsibility. As a middle-income country preparing to graduate from LDC status, Bangladesh has no excuse not to build a universal system that ensures dignity and security for all."

Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, Adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, called for stronger integration of disaster response with social protection.

"Adaptive and shock-responsive social protection is not optional; it is the foundation of resilience. Social protection in Bangladesh began with disaster response, and today, making communities disaster-resilient remains the strongest form of social protection."

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, said development partners remain committed, "We must recognise that social protection is not charity; it is a right and a pillar of the social contract between people and the state."

Clinton Pobke, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia, said, "Australia is proud to stand beside Bangladesh in shaping a system that is inclusive, adaptive, and resilient to the challenges of a changing climate."

Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Cabinet Secretary and Chair of the inaugural session, underlined government commitment, "The Government of Bangladesh is firmly committed to building a social protection system that is inclusive, resilient, and just. The discussions at this conference will help us translate that resolve into practical pathways for the next generation of social security."

Zaheda Parveen, Secretary, Coordination and Reform, Cabinet Division, gave the welcome address. Other speakers included Michal Krejza, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Bangladesh; Monzur Hossain, Member (Secretary) of the Planning Commission; and Dr Md. Mokhles ur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.

The conference will close on September 3, with Sharmeen S. Murshid, Adviser for Social Welfare, as Chief Guest and Dr Mohammad Abu Yusuf, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare, as Chair. Recommendations from the forum are expected to shape Bangladesh's next-generation strategy for a more inclusive and resilient social protection system.