Nagorik Dhaka launches yearlong cyber crime awareness campaign

Nagorik Dhaka, a dedicated organization committed to cultivating a sustainable, united, and globally esteemed Dhaka City, is initiating a comprehensive yearlong awareness campaign focused on addressing cybercrime risks faced by the youth generation. Our overarching vision is to propel Dhaka to the status of one of the world's premier cities within the next two decades. The organization plans to extend this campaign throughout Dhaka City to raise awareness among the youth.

The Chief Guest of the seminar, Mr. Harun-or-Rashid, Additional Police Commissioner (DB), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), emphasized the importance of immediate reporting to law enforcement agencies by guardians, parents, and young individuals whenever a cybercrime incident occurs. The seminar was presided over by Mr. M Nayeem Hossain, President of Nagorik Dhaka, who highlighted the dual nature of technology and emphasized the need for the youth to be well-versed in navigating the cyber space, differentiating between right and wrong.

The program was inaugurated by Wing Commander (Retd) A M Amjad Hussain, Principal of South Point School and College Baridhara. Expert panel speakers included Professor S. M. Arifuzzaman, Head of the School of Business at Canadian University of Bangladesh and Secretary of Education Affairs at Nagorik Dhaka, and Advocate Nazmul Hasan, Secretary of Legal Affairs at Nagorik Dhaka.