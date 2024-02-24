Press Releases
Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:49 PM
Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:50 PM

Nagad, Prothom Alo take initiative to bring back lost art of handwriting

Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:49 PM Last update on: Sat Feb 24, 2024 05:50 PM

To bring back the lost art of beautiful handwriting, Nagad Limited & Prothom Alo have taken an initiative by calling for the submission of unique handwriting from all over Bangladesh. The selected handwritings will be made into fonts, to preserve them digitally.

To submit handwriting for this initiative, one can take a photo or scan the writing and mail it to this address: [email protected].

The deadline for submission is March 7. The submitted writings will be evaluated by a committee of researchers of the Bangla language and the final winners will be selected.

Tanvir A Mishuk, CEO & MD of Nagad Limited, said, "Nagad is constantly working to showcase the achievements & glory of Bangladesh. Nagad has already worked on a publication narrating the glorious history of the freedom fighters of the armed forces."

