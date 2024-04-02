My Heritage launches at GoDeshi

A Jamdani saree brand "My Heritage" has been launched at the at GoDeshi - Made In Bangladesh's Banani outlet in Dhaka today.

Actresses Shomi Kaiser and Meher Afroz Shaon along with other dignitaries and celebrities were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Sabera Anwar, founder of GoDeshi and Abeeda Rahman, managing director of My Heritage were also present.

Over 200 handcrafted Jamdani saree and salwar kameez are being displayed at the outlet.

Jamdani lovers can visit the outlet everyday throughout Ramadan from 11:00am till 11:00pm.

GoDeshi is a multi-brand shop promoting local designers and artisans and locally-made products.