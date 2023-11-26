My Dentist wins a Research Grant

The Bangladesh Dental Research Foundation (BDRF) has granted My Dentist a research grant. At the Bangladesh Dental Research Foundation's inaugural ceremony was held at the Westin Dhaka, five organisations and individuals were awarded research grants. The grant aims to elevate oral health and well-being by leading innovative research endeavours, disseminating knowledge, and fostering collaboration among dental professionals, institutions, and the community.

SWACHIP President, Prof Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury, handed over this grant to My Dentist founder Dr Osama Bin Noor. In addition to conducting teledental research, My Dentist has been working in Bangladesh to offer quality dental treatment for the underprivileged people of Narsingdi at an affordable price or free of cost.

Senior researchers from several public and private dental colleges and institutions, as well as government representatives from the Ministry of Health, Bangladesh Medical Association, Bangladesh Dental Society, and Bangladesh Dental Research Foundation, attended the research awarding ceremony.

Researchers highlight that dental research has the potential to make a significant impact on the oral health of the people of Bangladesh. By investing in dental research, the government of Bangladesh can improve the oral health of its citizens.