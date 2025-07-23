Musawath Shams Zahedee appointed as MD of Novartis Bangladesh

Musawath Shams Zahedee has been appointed as Managing Director of Novartis Bangladesh, following a decision by the company's Board of Directors at a meeting held on July 14.

The appointment comes after Radiant Pharmaceuticals finalised its acquisition of a 60% stake in Novartis Bangladesh.

Zahedee currently serves as a Director at Radiant Pharmaceuticals and its affiliated entities. He holds both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Cass Business School in the United Kingdom.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Musawath Zahedee is known for his involvement in sports and is an accomplished golfer with a number of achievements to his name.