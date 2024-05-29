Muhammad Solaiman from Nagad wins BWIO award

Muhammad Solaiman (Sukhon), deputy chief marketing officer (Deputy CMO) of Nagad Ltd., has been conferred with the "BWIO Leadership Excellence Award" for his outstanding contributions to the country's fastest growing mobile financial service provider's business expansion and social change.

He earned this award by inspiring young people through social media, coming up with innovative ideas and successfully implementing them in Nagad's business expansion. The kind of support he got from Nagad has been instrumental in achieving this feat.

Recently, the Business World International Organization (BWIO), headquartered in the United States, presented the awards for the year 2024 at a grand event in Taj Samudra, Colombo in Sri Lanka, which was attended by renowned businesspeople and celebrities from various regions worldwide.

Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena was the chief guest at this event. Other distinguished guests included High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka Tareq Ariful Islam and various local and international dignitaries.

Regarding the award, Deputy CMO of Nagad Ltd. Muhammad Solaiman (Sukhon) said, "Any recognition makes one happy. When someone from another country notices our work's positive impact, gives recognition, and wants to hear about it, it is indeed a matter of joy for me and Nagad."

"The Sri Lanka people are very positive about Bangladesh. The hospitality I got there has proved that they are grateful to Bangladesh's contributions, especially during the difficult times of this island nation. I hope this relationship remains strong," he also said.

The BWIO awards in at least 30 categories various exceptional professionals excelling in their respective fields and making positive contributions to social change.