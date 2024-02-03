Mr. Shakawath Hossain Receives Prestigious "Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" Award at HI-AIM Conference in Kathmandu

In a glittering ceremony held at Aloft Hotel Kathmandu, Nepal, Mr. Shakawath Hossain, a luminary in the hospitality and tourism industry of Bangladesh, was honored with the distinguished title of "The Best Hotelier of Bangladesh" during the 12th Edition of the HI-AIM (Hospitality Industry – Architecture, Interiors, and Management) Conference. This event, in collaboration with Marriott International, brought together prominent professionals and experts from the South Asian hospitality sector.

Mr. Shakawath Hossain's exceptional contributions to the evolution of Bangladesh's hospitality landscape were acknowledged, marking a historic moment as he became the first Bangladeshi Hotelier to receive this esteemed accolade. With a career spanning over 20 years, Mr. Shakawath Hossain has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh. He is the only Bangladeshi Hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognized with multiple National & International awards.

The event also recognized five other industry leaders, including Mr. Rajeev Menon, President of Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) at Marriott International, Inc., Mr. Anoop Bali, Director & CFO at Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, Mr. Umar Khurshid Tramboo, MD of The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Mr. Rajiv Kaul, Former President of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts Limited, and Mr. Suresh Kumar, Former MD of Fortune Park Hotels Limited (Owned by ITC, India).

The award ceremony was organized by HI-AIM, contributes to the advancement of design and construction practices in the Tourism & Hospitality Industry.