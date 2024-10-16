Montrex Cricket Trivia Season 2, celebrates 30 winners from 5,000+ participants

The Montrex Cricket Trivia Challenge Season-2 Prize Giving Ceremony, presented by the Daily Star and Time Zone, was a resounding success, drawing over 5,000 enthusiastic participants. The event brought together cricket fans of all ages for an exciting competition that tested their knowledge of the sport.

Participants engaged in a series of challenging questions, culminating in the selection of 30 winners, 25 daily winners and 5 grand winners. The atmosphere was electric as names were announced, with winners celebrated for their exceptional knowledge and quick thinking.

Among the special guests were Golam Hasan, Director of Kallol Group of Companies, and Imran Kadir, Head of Sales and Marketing at the Daily Star, who presented prizes to the winners. Each winner received exciting gifts, including watches and vouchers for Time Zone, adding to the thrill of the occasion.

The overwhelming turnout highlighted the community's passion for cricket and showcased the successful partnership between the Daily Star and Time Zone in promoting local events. As the quiz concluded, participants left with smiles and a deeper appreciation for the sport, looking forward to future trivia challenges.