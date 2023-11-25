Moin Wins Most Admired Marketing Leaders Award

A.K.M. Moinul Islam Moin, a renowned brand marketing professional and corporate leader, has been honored with the prestigious Most Admired Marketing Leaders award. This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon him by the Academic Council and Awards Jury of the World Marketing Congress. The award ceremony took place on November 23, 2023, at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, India.

It was a conference and award ceremony with the theme "Shaping the Future of Sustainable Marketing" on November 23rd and 24th, 2023, at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, India. The primary objective of this event was to gather insights from industry experts and acknowledge the contributions of brand marketing professionals.

Moinul Islam Moin is a globally acclaimed marketing professional with an impressive track record spanning over two decades in the FMCG industry. In 2014, he was honored with the esteemed title of "Global Marketing Leader" by the World Marketing Congress, recognizing him as one of the top 100 talented global marketing leaders. Furthermore, he served as an Advisory Council member of CMO-Asia's World Brand Congress in 2014 and 2015.

Throughout his 21-year career, Moin has gained extensive expertise in various facets of the FMCG industry, including Brand Management, Strategic Planning, Innovation, Business Operations, and Sustainability. He has actively participated in numerous training programs and courses, notably from prestigious institutions such as Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management - Ahmadabad, and Columbia Business School.

Currently, Moin holds the position of Executive Director at PRAN-RFL Group, the largest FMCG company in Bangladesh. His exceptional leadership and contributions have solidified his reputation as a distinguished marketing professional in the industry.