Mohammad Al-Amin promoted to DMD of Premier Bank

Mohammad Al-Amin has been promoted to Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of The Premier Bank PLC.

Before his elevation, he served as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Credit Risk Management (CRM). Al-Amin joined the bank on June 21, 2023 and has since played a key role in business development, demonstrating strong leadership, sound judgement and extensive expertise in credit risk management.

He began his banking career at Prime Bank PLC in 2002 and has 23 years of experience in both head office and frontline operations. His background covers relationship management across various customer segments, branch and corporate banking, syndication, and medium commercial supply chain risk management.

Al-Amin holds a BSc and MSc in Biochemistry from the University of Dhaka, and an MBA in Finance from the university's Faculty of Business Studies. He has also attended numerous local and international training programmes, workshops and seminars during his career.

