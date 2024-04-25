Mohammad Abu Jafar joins premier bank as MD & CEO

Mohammad Abu Jafar has joined as Managing Director & CEO of The Premier Bank PLC with effect from April 24, 2024. Mr. Mohammad Abu Jafar is a veteran banker with 34 years of professional experience in the banking industry in diverse capacities for business development spanning mainly over Ready Made Garment (RMG) Financing, Offshore Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Business & Operations, Credit Management, Foreign Trade Financing International Business and Branch Banking.

Prior to joining Premier Bank PLC., Mr. Abu Jafar served at Dhaka Bank PLC. in the capacity of Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer (CBO). He also served at Dhaka Bank Investment Limited in the capacity of the Managing Director since 2021.

He started his banking career at Uttara Bank PLC. as a Probationary Officer in 1990. Later, he served National Bank PLC. and Dhaka Bank PLC. In both Uttara Bank and National Bank, he worked as a Manager of AD Branches for more than 15 years.

Mr. Abu Jafar enjoyed his Graduation and Post-Graduation in Economics from the University of Chittagong with distinction. He has also obtained a diploma from Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB). Throughout his career, he has attended different banking programs, training, seminars, and symposiums both at home and abroad.