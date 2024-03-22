Mindshare Bangladesh received international recognition

Asiatic Mindshare Ltd. (Mindshare Bangladesh), a leading media and advertising agency of Bangladesh, has proudly achieved the prestigious titles of 'Innovative Agency of the Year' at the 31st edition of World Brand Congress as well as 'Most Innovative Companies' by the 16th edition of World Innovation Congress. The honoring events for them took place at the iconic Taj Lands End in Mumbai, India, on February 14th and February 18th respectively.

Mindshare Bangladesh has consistently been excelling against the backdrop of the tough and challenging media landscape of the country. Their remarkable achievements through outstanding campaign successes have repeatedly fostered new paths as well as benchmarks for the industry and thus garnered significant recognition from inside and beyond the nation.

These latest international accolades are yet a new milestone in their relentless journey of excellence through innovation, client satisfaction, and industry leadership. They look forward to continuing this pursuit as fueled by the trust and confidence earned from each of their valued clients and partners.