Meril Baby Adore Gora Bhobissot 2023 held in Dhaka

'Meril Baby Adore Gora Bhobissot 2023' concluded with an award distribution ceremony at the ballroom of Hotel Sonargaon in the capital. Each of the five winners of the program, organized by Meril Baby, a brand under Square Toiletries Limited, received a scholarship of Tk 10 lakh.

Since 2004, Meril Baby, a brand for children aged six and under, has been hosting this event. This time, millions of parents across the country responded to the question: "What preparations are you making to build a beautiful future for your child?" From these responses, the expert judges - fiction writer Anisul Haque, psychologist Mehtab Khanam, and actress and Meril Baby's brand ambassador Nusrat Imrose Tisha - selected the top five winners. The winners are Joyanta Acharya and his son Sudipta Acharya from Chottogram, Md. Mizanur Rahman and his Faiyaz Al Araf from Narayanganj, Lipi Akter and her daughter Taiyeba Islam Alia from Dhaka, Monjurul Hasan and his son Saaim Hasan Rusab from Khulna and Md. Mehedi Hashem Rajib and his daughter Madiha An-Nisa from Dhaka.

At the event, three organizations that regularly work with children were honoured with the title 'Adore Bhobissot Gorar Karigor'. These organiations are: 'Jago Foundation,' which provides free education to underprivileged children; 'Prayas,' which focuses on the rehabilitation of children with special needs through special education, training, and therapy under the management of the army; and 'Chotomoni Nibas,' which is dedicated to raising orphaned children under the supervision of the Department of Social Services. Korvi Rakshand, the founder of Jago Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of his organization. Col. Md. Anwar Uz Zaman, Executive Director and Principal, accepted the award for Prayas. In contrast, Kazi Mohammad Saiful Islam, the Honorable Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, accepted the award for Sonamani Nibas.