Mentors’ Ctg to host ‘Multi Destination Education Expo 2025’

Mentors' Study Abroad Chittagong is set to organise "Multi Destination Education Expo 2025" on Sunday (July 6) from 11am to 6pm at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Hotel, Chittagong.

The event will bring together university representatives from Australia, Canada, UK, USA, Europe, and Malaysia under one roof.

Recognising the challenges many students face in accessing accurate information about studying abroad, the expo aims to bridge this gap by creating a one-stop platform for students to interact directly with university representatives and education counsellors to access credible and detailed information.

Participants will be able to learn about the admissions process, scholarship opportunities, and academic programmes available at these top institutions.

In addition to receiving expert guidance, students will have the opportunity to assess their academic and professional profiles to determine their eligibility for various courses and institutions. Eligible candidates may even submit direct applications to their desired universities during the event.

Interested students can register for the event at: https://forms.gle/YTRzkY6U7Xj6tkWRA

