Press Releases
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Marvel of Tomorrow S4 recognises 32 creators, celebrates their global reach

Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:00 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 04:12 PM
Sat Jun 21, 2025 01:00 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 04:12 PM

The fourth season of "Meril Presents Marvel of Tomorrow", organised in association with RAK Ceramics and powered by Omoda & Jaecoo, was held on June 20 at Radisson Blu Dhaka.

This season carried the theme "Local Roots and Global Impact", highlighting the influence of Bangladeshi creators beyond national borders.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event, which drew over 1,000 guests and featured fashion, music, dance and an awards ceremony, honoured the growing impact of Bangladesh's content creators and influencers.

The event started with a fashion show by designer Safiya Sathi, choreographed by Emu Hashmi. Actor Arifin Shuvoo led the runway, followed by Instagram creators and models, with a final appearance by Salman Muqtadir. Jewellery was sponsored by Dazzle by Soniya.

Amin Hannan and Shouvik Ahmed hosted the award segment, which recognised 32 winners across 27 categories. Performances included a musical medley by Sandhi with five singers, and dance by Flow by Era.

Earlier, Dana hosted the red carpet, while experience zones designed by brand partners transformed the venue's pool area into an interactive space.

"We are incredibly proud of the success of Marvel of Tomorrow Season 4," stated Breity Sabrin and Mahzabin Ferdous, Co-Founders of Marvel Be You. "This year, we truly saw the theme of 'Local Roots and Global Impact' come to life, showcasing the immense talent and creativity within Bangladesh. The overwhelming response and the caliber of our winners and performers reaffirm our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the creator community."

Experience partners included SMC Plus, Akij Air, Akij Telecom, Let's Vibe, Polar Ice Cream, Chef's Table, Sky Lounge, Chowdhurani Ayurveda, and Shelai. Service partners included Rapture Entertainment, Safiya Sathi, Dazzle by Soniya, Bongo, Aks Production, Dream Weaver, Nagorik TV, Lavish Boutique Salon, Fiero, Alfresco, Waffleup, Bazar365, Havana Salsa, Eurovigil, MRJ Production, and Pran. Media partners included The Daily Star, Haalfashion, The Headlines, Tinds, Sozoo Today, Cablgram, and Our Canvas.

Winners List: 

Brand Promotion Never Too Extra
Fashion Vlog Style Hut By Tonmoy
Fashion Design Afsana Ferdousi
Fashion Design (Critics' Choice) Safiya Sathi
Auto Review HuQ Riaz
Gaming Mr Triple R
Moto Review SANY GiRi
Sports Review Talking Tiki-Taka
Tech Review PC Builder Bangladesh
Cooking Hatman Cooking
Food Review Shikder Shaheb - শিকদার সাহেব
Holistic Well-Being   Dr. Rayhan Shahidullah 
Travel Vlog  Salahuddin Sumon 
Travel Vlog (Critics' Choice)  Mr.Mixer's World 
Dance  Shanti Rehman 
Music  Muza 
Music (Critics' Choice)  Masha Islam 
Comedy  Mahadi Hasan Toru 

Entertainment Content

 Humor Tablet 

Entertainment Content (Critics' Choice) 

 ভাইসাব   
Infotainment  Nasir Tamzid Official 

Infotainment (Critics' Choice) 

 Shuvasish Bhowmick 
Podcast   2 Cents Podcast 

Agriculture (Critics' Choice) 

 Umma Kulsum Popi 
Pet Welfare  Md Abdul Kaium (Ro Ck) 
Social Welfare (Critics' Choice)  Bhalo Kajer Hotel 
Art  Masu.ake 
Photography  Zubuyer Kaolin (Astrophotographer) 
Writing (Critics' Choice)  Kingkor Ahsan 
Inspiring Children 

Baap Ka beta(RituRaj)
Aspiring Creator  RK Sohan 
Home Decor (Critics' Choice)  Rinish DIY Nest  

 

Related topic:
Meril Presents Marvel of Tomorrow
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইসরায়েল-ইরান যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েলি হামলায় নিহত অন্তত ৪৩০: ইরানি স্বাস্থ্য মন্ত্রণালয়

আহতের সংখ্যা সাড়ে তিন হাজার।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ওয়াসার পানিতে পোকা ও দুর্গন্ধ: দায় নিচ্ছে না কর্তৃপক্ষ

১৪ মিনিট আগে