Marvel of Tomorrow S4 recognises 32 creators, celebrates their global reach

The fourth season of "Meril Presents Marvel of Tomorrow", organised in association with RAK Ceramics and powered by Omoda & Jaecoo, was held on June 20 at Radisson Blu Dhaka.

This season carried the theme "Local Roots and Global Impact", highlighting the influence of Bangladeshi creators beyond national borders.

The event, which drew over 1,000 guests and featured fashion, music, dance and an awards ceremony, honoured the growing impact of Bangladesh's content creators and influencers.

The event started with a fashion show by designer Safiya Sathi, choreographed by Emu Hashmi. Actor Arifin Shuvoo led the runway, followed by Instagram creators and models, with a final appearance by Salman Muqtadir. Jewellery was sponsored by Dazzle by Soniya.

Amin Hannan and Shouvik Ahmed hosted the award segment, which recognised 32 winners across 27 categories. Performances included a musical medley by Sandhi with five singers, and dance by Flow by Era.

Earlier, Dana hosted the red carpet, while experience zones designed by brand partners transformed the venue's pool area into an interactive space.

"We are incredibly proud of the success of Marvel of Tomorrow Season 4," stated Breity Sabrin and Mahzabin Ferdous, Co-Founders of Marvel Be You. "This year, we truly saw the theme of 'Local Roots and Global Impact' come to life, showcasing the immense talent and creativity within Bangladesh. The overwhelming response and the caliber of our winners and performers reaffirm our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the creator community."

Experience partners included SMC Plus, Akij Air, Akij Telecom, Let's Vibe, Polar Ice Cream, Chef's Table, Sky Lounge, Chowdhurani Ayurveda, and Shelai. Service partners included Rapture Entertainment, Safiya Sathi, Dazzle by Soniya, Bongo, Aks Production, Dream Weaver, Nagorik TV, Lavish Boutique Salon, Fiero, Alfresco, Waffleup, Bazar365, Havana Salsa, Eurovigil, MRJ Production, and Pran. Media partners included The Daily Star, Haalfashion, The Headlines, Tinds, Sozoo Today, Cablgram, and Our Canvas.

Winners List: