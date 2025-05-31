Marvel of Tomorrow S4: Celebrating Bangladeshi creators and their global impact

Marvel of Tomorrow, the pioneering influencers' fest and awards, is proud to announce its highly anticipated fourth season.

Presented by Eastern Bank PLC. and powered by Meril, in association with RAK Ceramics, and driven by Omoda & Jaecoo, Marvel of Tomorrow S4 continues its mission to recognize and celebrate the immense talent within Bangladesh's booming creator economy. This season the experience partners are- Hydration Partner: SMC Plus | Travel Partner: Akij Air | Ice Cream Partner: Polar Ice Cream | Food & Beverage Partner: Cheftable.

This year, Marvel of Tomorrow S4 expands its reach with 26 award categories, up from 15 in its inaugural season. New additions include Agriculture, Podcast, and Brand Promoters, alongside other prominent categories such as Entertainment Content Creator, Music, Dance, Fashion Vlogger, Fashion Designer, Cooking, Photography, Infotainment etc from the timespan of June 2023 to December 2024. The rigorous selection process, a hallmark of Marvel of Tomorrow, involved extensive data analysis and research, followed by a comprehensive evaluation by a panel of 22 industry expert juries. After five months of meticulous scoring, the final 84 nominees have been announced and are now open for public voting to determine the winners.

Vote for your favorite creators here: https://marveloftomorrow.xyz

"Marvel of Tomorrow is more than just an awards show; it's a celebration of the entire creator ecosystem, their voices, and their invaluable contributions," says [Breity Sabrin, CEO and Co-founder, Marvel Be You]. "This season, our theme, 'Local Roots, Global Impact,' emphasizes the vital role influencers play as brand ambassadors for Bangladesh, setting a strong, positive narrative for our nation on a global scale." says [Mahzabin Ferdous, MD and Co-founder, Marvel Be You].

Since 2021, when the creator industry boomed during COVID-19, Marvel of Tomorrow has been the flagship event of The Yours Truly (parent company of The Marvel Be You). This leading influencer marketing platform aims to recognize creators' impact and quality, fostering a collaborative environment for all talents, from mega-influencers to aspiring ones, to grow within Bangladesh's dynamic creator economy.

Marvel of Tomorrow S4 is made possible by the generous support of its partners:

Service Partners: Outreach Partner: Rapture Entertainment | Wardrobe Partner: Safiya Sathi | Content Partner: Bongo | Music Production Partner: Aks Production | | Photography Partner: Dream Weaver | Live Partner: Nagorik TV | Grooming Partner: Lavish Boutique Salon | Suit Partner: Fiero | Food Partners: Alfresco, Waffleup | Sustainability Partner: Bazar365 | Salsa Partner: Havana Salsa | Security Partner: Eurovigil | Reel Partner: MRJ Production & Media Partners: The Daily Star, Cablgram, Sozoo Today, The Headlines, Our Canvas.