Maple Leaf Hotels & Resorts Ltd. welcomes new leadership team

Maple Leaf Hotels & Resorts Ltd. announces the appointment of Marina Irshad as the new Chairman of the Board and Mirza Rabbul Huda as the Managing Director, effective March 2nd, 2024. These appointments come following an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Board of Directors held on February 29th, 2024.

Both Irshad and Rabbul Huda bring with them a wealth of international entrepreneurial experience, positioning Maple Leaf for strategic growth and success in the coming years.

Maple Leaf's Board of Directors expresses confidence in the new leadership team's ability to navigate challenges and elevate Maple Leaf's presence in the local hospitality market. Currently operating the Best Western franchise hotel in Uttara, Maple Leaf aims to expand its footprint and establish itself as a prominent player in Bangladesh's hospitality industry.

In his role as Managing Director, Mirza Rabbul Huda is enthusiastic about exploring new avenues for business expansion within Bangladesh. With his vision, Maple Leaf seeks to capitalize on untapped markets that appeal to both international and local travellers. Rabbul Huda's holds an MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. Maple Leaf Hotels & Resorts Ltd. looks forward to a prosperous future under the dynamic leadership of Marina Irshad and Mirza Rabbul Huda.

