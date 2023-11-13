Mahzabin and other two Bangladeshis made it to Asia's Kindness List 2023

13th November is observed as World Kindness Day worldwide. Mahzabin Ferdous, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT), Murshidul Alam Bhuiyan, Founder and Director of Team Bertho, and Dr Rishad Choudhury Robin, Senior Research Technical Lead of The Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh has been recognised on the top 50 Asia Pacific list of kindness and leadership.

Mahzabin worked in the corporate sector for a long time and later started working as a social communication entrepreneur. She works with various non-profit organizations, name as Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and Valor of Bangladesh. She has worked constantly to sustain Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust-BANCAT by establishing 'Alok Nibash,' Bangladesh's first holistic cancer caregiving home, which has had a major impact on the cancer community and beyond. She established the 'Ucchash School' in one of the country's remotest locations to provide education to a deprived population.

In this regard, Mahzabin said, "Kindness in leadership builds trust. Supporting others in personal challenges fosters empathy, dedication, and positive outcomes. True leadership integrates kindness for credibility, creating a stress-free, flexible, and open workplace for growth."

"After working with Mahzabin for long, I found her journey very motivational; leaving her job to support Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust, she leads with kindness, empowering her team and championing women," Dr. Rubana Huq praises her leadership, emphasizing her dedication to empowerment and positive change.

"I saw how dedicated Mahzabin is to helping people when she approached Shomman Foundation for collaboration with BANCAT. Her commitment is truly impressive," said Prof. Dr Rubaiul Murshed.

Asia Pacific full list is here in this link - https://www.kindnessrules.co.uk/asiapacific/