MA Haque’s 28th death anniversary today

Today is the 28th death anniversary of MA Haque, former minister, top ranking police officer, writer, and founder president of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), said a press release.

On the occasion, Qurankhwani was held at the Banani graveyard and at the residence of his daughter Rehana Ashequr Rahman.

Besides, food items were distributed among the destitute and special prayers were offered at mosques.

MA Haque Foundation and the deceased's family members have requested his friends and well-wishers to pray for the salvation of the departed soul. MA Haque Smrity Sangsad organised an elaborate daylong programme at his birthplace in Zakiganj, Sylhet.