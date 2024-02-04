Press Releases
Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:28 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:30 PM

LifePlus, The Daily Star sign strategic partnership agreement

Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:28 PM
Photo: Star

LifePlus Bangladesh Ltd (a sister concern of Labaid Group) and The Daily Star signed a strategic partnership agreement today.

As part of this agreement, LifePlus will provide employee benefits and well-being services to The Daily Star's staff.

The signing ceremony was held at the capital's The Daily Star Centre.

Mizanur Rahman FCA, head of operations & CFO, M Tawhidur Rahman, head of HR & admin, and Istiak Ahmed Bappy, senior executive, administration from The Daily Star; and Enamul Kabir, head of business operations, and Afjal Hossain, business development manager, from LifePlus, were present at the event.

push notification