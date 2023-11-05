Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 held in Dhaka

Marvel of Tomorrow is an annual flagship event of The Marvel - Be You and this year the third instalment of it was held as Let's Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 driven by Chery at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 3rd November 2023. The theme of the event was Go Global, Go AI as the event was engaged with the activities of global engagements and innovations of artificial intelligence.

This year there were in total of 37 awards handovers where 30 winners in 29 different categories. RS Fahim Chowdhury became the Popular Influencer of the Year in 2023 for the second time in a row. Moreover, Sohel Taj, Pritom Hasan, Rakin Absar, Khalid Farhan, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Novorosh, Petuk Couple, Sarah Karim, Zoltan BD, Jubaer Talukder, Twink Carol, Gulfam Shahana Jana, Ashfaque Nipun, Jhumo Haque, Cultural Classists, Maisun's World, Jhankar Mahbub, Marishaa Rahman, Doggosage, Tasrif Khan, Liliput Farhan, Tanmoy Cartoons, Hameem Hasan Joey, Apollo Gaming, Samzone, Maria Mumu, Syed Abid Hussain Sami and RS Fahim Chowdhury, these talented influencers were recognized in different categories. This year for the first time Brands have been recognised for their outstanding contributions in terms of Influencer Marketing Campaigns the brands were Chorki, Tecno, Foodpanda, UNHCR, Trix and Bazar365.

The Special Guest of the Night was Johnny Johansson, Head of Central Asia, Bangladesh & Nepal, META who handed over a Special Recognition to Rafsan The ChotoBhai who has represented Bangladesh globally for his impactful works. Moreover, "Travel with Wife", Sri Lankan travel content creator was present on Let's Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3.

The Marvel - Be You launched the first AI Influencer of Bangladesh in Let's Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 whose name is Marvella, who looks like a girl next door but does not exist in reality. The Wider Collective (TWC) are the developers behind creating this first AI Influencer of Bangladesh for The Marvel - Be You.

The special guest Sohel Taj who was also the winner in one of the categories gave a speech and everyone paid tribute towards the 4 martyrs of Jail Killing Day by playing our national anthem and remembering their heroic sacrifices on this occasion.

Let's Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow Season 3 is Co-hosted by Let's Vibe and Driven by Chery. Experience Partners are Discovery One, Duri Lifestyle, KitKat, MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, Pickaboo.com, Polar Ice Cream, 7UP, TECNO Mobile and Eastern Bank PLC.'s WEAREBL.

Service Partners were Aleph, Axpert Productions, Bacode Cafe, Bazar365, Cablgram, Centreback Productions, CThreeSixty, Dhaka Metro, Dream Weaver, Fiero, GoodyBro, Haal Fashion, Kantar, Lavish Boutique Salon, Nagorik TV, NSU YES, Reachable, Safiya Sathi, The Front Page, The Wider Collective, Turaag Active and Waffle Up.