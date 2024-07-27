Leading study abroad loan provider MPOWER Financing hosted Fall 2024 cohort in Dhaka

MPOWER Financing (henceforth "MPOWER"), a leading education financing company, reaffirmed its support for Bangladeshi students pursuing postgraduate studies in the U.S. and Canada. To date, MPOWER has funded over 400 Bangladeshi students, offering scholarships and loans up to US$100,000 without requiring a cosigner.

To celebrate this, MPOWER hosted its first pre-departure session for the Fall 2024 cohort in Dhaka on July 14th. This event highlighted the aspirations of soon-to-be international students and MPOWER's benefits, including visa application assistance, career development, and financial services. Students who got loans from MPOWER to pay for their studies told stories about how it helped them.

Afia Fahmida Rahman, one of the MPOWER loan recipients with a visa approval, shared her journey. According to her, when she got accepted to her dream institute- Columbia University, managing finances was the biggest hurdle. Hence, she reached out to her University and got to learn about MPOWER Financing and its easy loan application process. After submitting for a loan application at MPOWER, it got approved swiftly which she later used to get her I-20. Such an easy loan application process eased her burden and she believes because of MPOWER's loan, her whole journey became a lot more relaxing.

MPOWER is committed to supporting students' study abroad beyond just funding. The Path2Success program offers free funding documents and guidance on visa applications and career development. Notably, Bangladeshi students approved by MPOWER successfully received a visa at a rate that is more than 50% higher when compared to the average U.S. visa approval rate for South Asia (sources: U.S. Department of State).

"We are thrilled to support these bright and ambitious students from Bangladesh," said Duncan Moss, MPOWER's VP of Growth. "Our mission is to empower international students by providing not just loans, but support for student's academic and professional success through programs such as our Path2Success program."

