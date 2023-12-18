Leading European brand Kale enters Bangladesh

Kale Ceramics, a Turkish manufacturer which brought a technological breakthrough with the world's finest and lightest porcelain tile Kalesinterflex, has opened its doors in Bangladesh.

Kale Ceramics Bangladesh held its launch at a ceremony at Tajwar Centre in Banani, Dhaka, on Sunday, to offer high quality, price-competitive tiles and sanitarywares. Europe's 3rd largest ceramic manufacturer, Kale will now showcase its premier tile collections, including Kalesinterflex, Italian Marble, and Royal Marble series, alongside an array of sanitaryware.

Turkey's Ambassador in Dhaka Ramis Şen marked the beginning of Kale's journey into Bangladesh as a growing market.

"Such initiatives will help increase cooperation between the companies of the two countries and inspire them to make investments," he said, adding that bilateral cooperation including in trade arena has enhanced. He expressed satisfaction that Turkish companies are doing good business in Bangladesh.

Standing as a symbol of excellence combining heritage, innovation, and sustainability, Kale urged architects, designers, and homeowners to experience sophistication in tile and sanitaryware solutions.

"Our mission is to position Kale as a leading player in the porcelain tile and sanitaryware segment in Bangladesh. We are dedicated to providing innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly solutions, aligning with the evolving needs of the country," said Dewan Sajid Afzal, CEO of Shanta Lifestyle, local partner of Kale. He expressed his confidence that the EPD certification of Kale would add significant value to architects and designers in Bangladesh. Kale's representatives were also present at the event.

With more than 4,500 diverse products in ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, faucets, and bathroom furniture, Kale introduces about 200 new products annually. Its global reach extends to 86 countries.