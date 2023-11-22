LEAD Academy selected for Stanford Seed Transformation Program

LEAD Academy, an ed-tech startup in Bangladesh, has successfully secured a coveted spot in the distinguished Stanford Seed Transformation Program, Class of 2024, as the only ed-tech platform in this region. This significant achievement positions LEAD Academy to further its commitment to fostering business excellence and transformative leadership in the region to new levels.

The Stanford Seed Transformation Program, renowned for its world-class curriculum and innovative insights from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is tailored for CEOs and founders of established businesses in Africa and South Asia. A comprehensive 10-month program, it aims to equip participants with the skills, tools, and mindset necessary for business growth and scaling, all while fostering a robust peer-to-peer support network.

What distinguishes LEAD Academy in its field is being the first and only Bangladeshi online learning platform offering both local and internationally accredited certifications, showcasing a commitment to prestigious recognition and cutting-edge education.

The selection of LEAD Academy in the Stanford Seed Transformation Program signifies a notable milestone in its journey, emphasizing the institution's dedication to excellence in education and business development.

Ashfaq Zaman, the Founder of LEAD Academy, expressed: "We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Stanford Seed Transformation Program. It is a remarkable opportunity to further elevate the impact of LEAD Academy. Personally, I am excited to learn from the best of the best because as we all know Stanford has the best minds in business."