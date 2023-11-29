Le Méridien Dhaka and Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel jointly hosted Road to Give 2023

Marriott International returns with the 9th edition of the flagship charity run – Road to Give 2023, which encourages participants from across its South Asia portfolio of hotels to embrace all forms of movement beyond just running i.e.- walking, cycling, and swimming among others. This initiative is also meant to spotlight and support charitable organizations working to uplift local communities. This year, Le Méridien Dhaka and Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel collaborated to host an event aimed at raising charitable funds for ASHIC Foundation, Different World Foundation, Nurul Quran Hafizia Madrasha and Apon Nibash.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, and Md. Al Amin, Hotel Manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, provided significant enthusiasm for the successful participation of over 250 associates from both hotels in this event. The occasion was further distinguished by the presence of Jahanara Alam, a renowned Bangladeshi cricketer who contributes to the Bangladesh women's national cricket team as a right-arm medium-pace bowler and right-handed batter. Also, the event was gracious because of the presence of Md. Zahurul Haque Uzzal, Head of Sports Physio, Masco Shakib Cricket Academy.

Road to Give 2023 signifies an important step forward in our commitment to empower local communities through inclusivity. This annual run brings together Marriott International associates in a collective pursuit of a more diverse future. Our goal is to enhance and expand this event each year, integrating participants with our Take Care philosophies through innovative additions.

Open to Marriott associates the run encourages everyone to participate, show support, and take time for peaceful reflection, mindful self-care, and, most importantly, contribute to a purposeful initiative aimed at fostering a more united and responsible society. The event tagged the partnership from Nestle, Pepsico, Praava Health, Twelve Clothing and Pran.