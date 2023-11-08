Launching of the second Healthcare on Wheels by Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation

Recently Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation launched their second mobile medical clinic Healthcare on Wheels donated by TIKA (TURKISH COOOEPRATION AND CORDINATION AGENCY). During the event H. E. Ramis Sen, Ambassador, Republic of Türkiye graced the occasion as Chief guest. Also present at the event was Vice President of TIKA H.E. Umit Naci YORULMAZ, H.E. Heru Hartanto Subolo, Ambassador, Republic of Indonesia, Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque Founder President, Brig. General Manzur Qader, Advisor and Habibul Haque, Vice president of Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation.

This is initiated by Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation which has been conceived to offer free medical consultation, conduct clinical tests and supply free medicines to people who are living in the slum area, street vendors and remote areas of Bangladesh.

TIKA handed over the bus which aims to extend healthcare facilities free of cost to the needy at their doorstep. The van/transport will be deployed in each area as per the Bangladesh Medical Guidelines. Along with consultation space, the facilities in the transport include consulting room, a well-equipped lab with diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensation, areas to provide diagnostic care of blood, glucose, pregnancy testing and so on. The van/transport is also equipped to create awareness programmes for child health, geriatric and communicable diseases and to educate society on various lifestyle changes that impact their health.