Kumarika partners with Garbageman to tackle plastic pollution

Embracing its commitment to natural care from the outset, Kumarika, a conscientious brand under the Hemas Group, has embarked on a journey to preserve our precious environment. In October 2023, Kumarika launched its 'Save the Nature' initiative, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to safeguarding the beauty and vitality of our natural world.

The inaugural phase of the 'Kumarika Save the Nature' initiative is actively engaged in collecting and recycling plastic materials, facilitated by a door-to-door outreach program in collaboration with Garbageman. Citizens passionate about environmental stewardship are encouraged to join this noble cause by scanning the QR code or accessing the provided web link to enroll in the program. Upon registration, participants receive specialized garbage bins from the Garbageman team and expert guidance on proper waste segregation techniques. Regular collections are conducted by Garbageman, who then meticulously sorts and recycles plastic waste, ensuring a sustainable approach to waste management.

Since its launch in October 2023, the initiative has collected 7414.1 kg of plastic waste from nearly 1000 households. This concerted effort includes recycling water bottles and juice containers into polyester staple fibers, which are then transformed into yarns and fabrics. Additionally; recycled shampoo bottles, plastic mugs, and buckets are repurposed into plastic lumber— a versatile alternative to wood. Furthermore; plastic straws, chips or biscuit packets, and polyethylene bags are ingeniously recycled into specialized raw materials, ideal for crafting durable floor mats for livestock farms.

'Kumarika Save the Nature' signifies a monumental stride in Kumarika's enduring dedication to nature and the conservation of natural resources, transcending mere product manufacturing and supply. Commencing its journey in Dhaka, this visionary program is dedicated to expanding its footprint nationwide. Kumarika aspires for this nature-saving campaign to resonate far and wide— fostering heightened awareness and collective action among individuals; ultimately nurturing a brighter, more sustainable future for all.