Korean Embassy and IUB host 2025 K-pop World Festival Bangladesh Audition

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh (South Korea), in partnership with the King Sejong Institute, a Korean language institute at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), organised the 2025 Changwon K-pop World Festival – Bangladesh Global Audition on July 19 at the IUB auditorium.

The event selected national performers to compete in the global final of the Changwon K-pop World Festival in South Korea in October 2025.

A total of 15 teams, shortlisted from 105 video submissions, performed live before an audience of over 600 attendees. The competition evaluated performances based on choreography, composition, uniformity, expression, and stage charisma.

The 2025 K-pop World Festival – Bangladesh Global Audition programme was organised with support from the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Changwon branch of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), the main broadcasting organisation in Korea. The competition was open to all K-pop enthusiasts residing in Bangladesh, excluding Korean nationals or their descendants.

In the live audition on July 19, five top teams emerged: Last Min8 (Champion), Knight Sisters and Heaven's Law (2nd place), and Lumen-I and Lost Dynasty (3rd place). They will be recommended to the global festival organizers for possible participation in the October 2025 world final in Changwon, a city near Busan, Korea. The other finalists who performed on stage were HHSBD, Hridita Maitra, A-Maze, Omada, Tahana Prionty, Rakuzan Klan, Sanjeeda & Jannatul, and Lazina Chowdhury.

PARK Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, attended the event and emphasised the role of K-pop as a cultural bridge connecting youth globally. He recognised the talent and dedication of Bangladeshi performers and the significance of their participation in the festival.

Prof. M. Tamim, Vice Chancellor of IUB, reaffirmed the university's commitment to hosting international cultural programmes in partnership with the Embassy of Korea. Prof. Dr. Zakir Hossain Raju, Director of King Sejong Institute Dhaka 2, highlighted the contribution of cultural and educational exchanges to strengthening Korea–Bangladesh relations.

The IUB Korean Club partnered in organizing the event, which also included a special musical performance by Ariyan Chowdhury Band.

Since its inception in 2015, the Changwon K-pop World Festival has become a global competition with participants from over 70 countries. The Bangladesh audition remains a significant platform for youth cultural engagement, supported by the Embassy of Korea and IUB.

Other joint activities and programs by the Embassy and IUB include Korean language education, film festivals, culinary workshops, speech contests, and IUB serving as a TOPIK examination center. These initiatives contribute to building sustained bilateral cultural and educational ties.