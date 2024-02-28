Keeron and DIP Foundation sign MoU to foster collaboration in STEAM education

Keeron, a leading upskilling platform, and the Development Innovation Platform (DIP) Foundation, a social enterprise dedicated to providing "Education for the Next Generation" through the most comprehensive STEAM curriculum in Bangladesh, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and develop collaborative initiatives in Information Technology (IT) education.

The MoU was signed by Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Operating Officer of Keeron and Nasreen Gul Ferdous, Chairman of DIP Foundation, Bangladesh. The ceremony was also graced by Mahfuz Anam, Editor of The Daily Star, and Mizanur Rahman, Head of Operations & Chief Financial Officer of the Daily Star.

This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to:

- Develop and launch IT upskilling courses specifically tailored for children and young adults on Keeron's online platform (https://keeron.com/).

- Organize workshops and events to promote IT literacy and equip young individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

- Share educational resources to enhance the learning experience and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application of IT skills.

"We are happy to partner with the DIP Foundation and contribute to their mission of empowering the next generation through quality education," said MD Tajdin Hassan, Chief Operating Officer of Keeron.

"This collaboration will allow us to reach a wider audience and provide more children with access to our comprehensive IT curriculum and Keeron's upskilling platform through Keeron Junior," said Nasreen Gul Ferdous, Chairman of DIP Foundation, Bangladesh.

This MoU signifies a commitment from both Keeron and the DIP Foundation to work together towards a shared vision of fostering a digitally literate and skilled future generation in Bangladesh.